Texans extend Darren Fells
Texans tight end Darren Fells will be staying in Houston, and getting a raise.
Fells, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Texans last year, has now agreed to a two-year, $7 million contract with the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 6-foot-7, 270-pound Fells has been primarily a blocking tight end throughout his NFL career. But last year he had career-highs in catches (34), yards (341) and touchdowns (seven).
Houston likes the way the 33-year-old Fells fits in the offense, and now he’s going to remain in Houston’s offense for at least another year.
Texans extend Darren Fells originally appeared on Pro Football Talk
Scroll to continue with content