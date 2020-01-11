Texans expect Will Fuller to play Sunday

The Texans expect to have wide receiver Will Fuller back on the field on Sunday in Kansas City.

Fuller is expected to play against the Chiefs despite a groin injury, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The Texans’ offense typically plays much better with Fuller in the lineup and has struggled in the games he has missed, which included five games during the regular season and last week’s wild card game.

Fuller had 49 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season.