Texans excited for Danielle Hunter to flourish in DeMeco Ryans’ defense

Two is better than one, especially when adding pressure to a quarterback off the edge. Houston Texans‘ gunslinger C.J. Stroud knows what it feels like to have the pocket collapse and end a play.

He’s also lucky to only face Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter in practice and not during the regular season.

Hunter, the prized addition to the Texans’ defensive line, gave a taste of what Texans fans should expect coming off the edge during drills at Thursday’s voluntary OTAs. During an 11-on-11 drill, Stroud could find a target downfield for a first down.

Instead, he found Hunter inches away from placing him on his back.

#Texans DE Danielle Hunter (55) dressed & ready for practice. pic.twitter.com/rDeR5XzCkE — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) May 30, 2024

“Danielle obviously has a history of success rushing the passer,” Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. “We think that, hopefully, playing in this front and stylistically can even enhance that. Partnering him with Will (Anderson Jr.) and the other guys we have rushing, we’re excited to see how that comes to fruition.”

Signed to a two-year, $49 million deal this offseason, that play is what Houston is hoping to get on the regular from the Houston native who wanted to return home. The only difference is that Blake Fisher, the second-round pick out of Notre Dame, won’t be Hunter’s target.

All-Pro Ronnie Stanley from Baltimore will.

So will veteran Taylor Decker and Pro Bowler Penei Sewell from Detriot.

Oh, and don’t forget about standout Dion Dawkins from Buffalo. He arrives at NRG Stadium for the Stefon Diggs revenge match in Week 5.

Whew! 😤 Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson would’ve destroyed CJ Stroud on first play of 11-11. #Texans Not allowed to 🎥 rn, but it was beautiful. — Shaun Bijani (@ShaunBijani) May 30, 2024

Hunter should live up to the billing back home. He’s coming off a career-high and lead-leaguing 23.5 tackles for loss. He also finished top-five nationally in sacks (16.5) and totaled 84 tackles.

Hunter alone would create chaos, but having Anderson, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, only doubles the concern.

“If they’re focusing attention on Hunter or Will or whoever, it sort of unlocks some other things that we can do or how we manipulate some of those (pass) protections,” Burke said. “I think just having (Hunter’s) presence and his history of what he’s done in the league, teams are going to have to account for where he is and how we’re using him.”

Hunter, who currently ranks sixth among active pass-rushers in sacks (87.5), could hit triple-digits if he emulates similar numbers from his time in Minneapolis. Anderson, who broke J.J. Watt’s rookie sack record, is looking to hit the double-digit marker for the first time in his young career.

Adding Hunter should open the pass rush for Anderson. Most teams with two high-upside pass rushers see one used as the decoy for the other attacks. That doesn’t mean both defenders can’t hit 10-plus sacks or tackles for loss.

#Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke on how additions of Danielle Hunter and Azeez Al-Shaair have bolstered a defense that returns Will Anderson Jr, Derek Stingley Jr., and Christian Harris @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/zZ6wlfRMKS — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 30, 2024

Anderson, who finished third in pressure rate among all pass-rushers in 2023, should see those numbers double with another year in the system. With Hunter in the fold, Burke isn’t expecting breakout numbers, but he is expecting better production.

“There was times last year Will was just throwing fastballs and being Will, but I think his understanding the defense and protections and things like that are growing as I have conversations with him. Excited to see where he takes that, for sure.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire