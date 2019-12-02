Texans get to the end zone twice, one counts

You can’t accuse the Texans of being too conservative tonight.

A play after having a touchdown pass negated on replay review, the Texans threw to the same vicinity with a different result.

Deshuan Watson’s pass to Kenny Stills gave the Texans a 21-3 lead over the Patriots, and offered some salve after a play which could have turned the momentum.

Watson’s apparent scoring pass to Will Fuller was overturned when it was ruled he didn’t have control of the ball as he landed.

But rather than draw in, the Texans were bold, and Watson got his third touchdown pass of the night (against a team which had given up four touchdown passes all year).

Of course, the Patriots have come back from bigger deficits in Houston before, so it’s worth watching.