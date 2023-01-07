Texans elevate WR Johnny Johnson from practice squad to active roster
The Houston Texans made one standard elevation from the practice squad to their active roster ahead of their Week 18 encounter with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Texans elevated former Oregon wideout Johnny Johnson to the active roster.
Johnson was an undrafted free agent. The 6-1, 199-pound receiver has been with the Texans since rookie minicamp.
Houston has an opening for a receiver on their game day roster as wideout Phillip Dorsett was ruled out on Friday with a hamstring injury that got worse throughout the week.
A loss would keep the Texans (2-13-1) on pace to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.