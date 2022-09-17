Texans elevate WR Chris Conley, QB Jeff Driskel from practice squad

Mark Lane
·1 min read

The Houston Texans made their two standard elevations from the practice squad ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Denver Broncos Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Central Time at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Texans elevated receiver Chris Conley and quarterback Jeff Driskel, both of whom were active for Houston’s 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 at NRG Stadium.

Conley played 10 offensive snaps for the Texans and was targeted twice.

Driskel played two offensive snaps for Houston, carrying the ball once for a 5-yard gain.

The roster moves also indicate that tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle), who was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, was not left behind in Houston and has a better chance to be active against the Broncos.

