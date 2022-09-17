Texans elevate WR Chris Conley, QB Jeff Driskel from practice squad

The Houston Texans made their two standard elevations from the practice squad ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Denver Broncos Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Central Time at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Texans elevated receiver Chris Conley and quarterback Jeff Driskel, both of whom were active for Houston’s 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 at NRG Stadium.

Conley played 10 offensive snaps for the Texans and was targeted twice.

Driskel played two offensive snaps for Houston, carrying the ball once for a 5-yard gain.

The roster moves also indicate that tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle), who was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, was not left behind in Houston and has a better chance to be active against the Broncos.

