Texans elevate C-G Greg Mancz, RB Scottie Phillips to active roster for Week 11

The Houston Texans made a few roster moves ahead of their Week 11 encounter with the New England Patriots Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium.

Houston signed inside linebacker Nate Hall from the practice squad to the active roster. To make room for Hall on the active roster, the Texans placed safety Michael Thomas on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

As part of the Texans’ two standard practice squad elevations for the Patriots game, the club will bring up interior offensive lineman Greg Mancz and running back Scottie Phillips, the undrafted free agent from Ole Miss.

Running back Duke Johnson was dealing with an illness throughout the week, and former All-Pro David Johnson is on injured reserve.

Houston also has guard Senio Kelemete coming back from a concussion and is listed as questionable.

List

4 takeaways from Texans WR Will Fuller's Week 11 press conference