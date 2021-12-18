Texans elevate 7 players as COVID-19 replacements against the Jaguars

The Houston Texans are elevating seven players total from their practice squad to ease through the COVID-19 outbreak that has hit their roster ahead of their Week 15 rematch with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As previously reported, the Texans elevated receiver Jordan Veasy, linebacker Connor Strachan, and defensive back Grayland Arnold.

The Texans also elevated tight end Paul Quessenberry, linebacker Chris Smith, and tackle Jordan Steckler.

Houston already declared quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related), safety Justin Reid (concussion), and cornerback Jimmy Moreland (illness) out for the Jaguars game.

The Jaguars are elevating one player from the practice squad in running back Nathan Cottrell, who is a standard elevation.