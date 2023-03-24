Texans earn a B-grade from CBS Sports for offseason moves

The Houston Texans have had an active offseason.

Naturally, as has been the case for every offseason in the general manager Nick Caserio era, the Texans inaugurated the behind-the-curtain portion of the NFL life with hiring a coach. However, the Texans have been garnering better veteran free agents than they have in the past two free agency cycles.

According to Cody Benjamin from CBS Sports, the Texans were listed as No. 12 in terms of having one of the best offseasons in the league. Houston didn’t earn a top grade, but a B-grade after the first wave of free agency is nonetheless favorable.

The strategy from GM Nick Caserio hasn’t been wholly different from recent years: Lots of rental deals for mid-tier veteran castoffs. This year’s crop for new coach DeMeco Ryans at least has some potential hidden gems to supplement an inevitable first-round QB: Case Keenum is a charismatic No. 2 under center, RB Devin Singletary makes for nice Dameon Pierce relief, ex-Cowboys WR Noah Brown and TE Dalton Schultz at least have the skills to keep growing and Ryans’ 49ers pupil Jimmie Ward should be a culture-builder as a utility man in the secondary.

What Benjamin did not mention among his evaluation was the Laremy Tunsil extension. With the Texans giving the three-time Pro Bowler a three-year, $75 million extension, it ensures the Texans will have a dominant offensive line with right tackle Tytus Howard, right guard Shaq Mason, and left guard Kenyon Green in 2023.

Caserio told “Payne & Pendergast” on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] on March 20 that what helped get the Tunsil deal finished was communication.

“The communication throughout with him was very good, and then we arrived at an endpoint everybody felt comfortable with,” said Caserio. “So, excited to have Laremy here for the foreseeable future. Laremy is a good player and probably at one of the more important positions in the league. So, I think everybody is happy with the result and where we ended up.”

Story continues

If the Texans can nail the 2023 NFL draft, Clutch City sports fans will undoubtedly be happy with the results until training camp.

More Opinion!

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy could solve the Texans' receiver need instantly

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire