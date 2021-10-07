Texans DT Ross Blacklock could miss second straight game

The Houston Texans may be without the services of defensive tackle Ross Blacklock for a second straight week.

According to coach David Culley, while he believes the former 2020 second-rounder from TCU would be able to get out of the COVID protocol, he doesn’t believe it would be advisable to play the defensive lineman after not practicing all week.

“I don’t believe, because of the COVID protocol, that he’ll be ready to go this week,” said Culley. “I think he would be eligible to play this week, but the fact that he’s come off COVID, not being able to have practiced. To be able to put him out on the field right now, I don’t think would be good for him.”

Blacklock was placed on the COVID-19 reserve on Oct. 1 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, and he subsequently did not play in Week 4 when Houston fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills.

The Texans take on the New England Patriots Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.