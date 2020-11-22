Texans DT P.J. Hall questionable to return against the Patriots with a chest injury

The Associated Press

Nearing defeat, Daniil Medvedev suddenly switched tactics at the ATP Finals and collected the biggest title of his career by beating U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Sunday. The fourth-ranked Medvedev became the first player to beat each of the men who were Nos. The comeback against No. 3 Thiem, which lasted more than 2 1/2 hours, added to victories Medvedev produced against No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the round-robin portion of the tournament and No. 2 Rafael Nadal in Saturday's semifinals on an indoor hard court without spectators, who were barred because of the coronavirus pandemic.