Texans DT P.J. Hall questionable versus the Packers with an illness

The Houston Texans have made a late addition to their injury report for Sunday’s Week 7 tilt with the Green Bay Packers.

The team announced Saturday that defensive tackle P.J. Hall has been listed as questionable with an illness. According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the illness is not COVID-19.

Hall has played in six games for the Texans, starting in five of them, and has collected 28 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and two quarterback hits. The former Sam Houston State product has been a welcomed, productive addition for an interior defensive line struggling to find its identity in 2020.

“We were obviously fortunate to get P.J. when we did,” defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said of the former Oakland Raiders 2018 second-round pick. “I don’t know what happened in Oakland but since he’s been here, he’s lost weight, he’s learned the scheme, he’s embraced the technique we’ve tried to teach and he’s obviously had the success we’ve had.”

The Texans may have to find another solution at defensive tackle as Hall is questionable.