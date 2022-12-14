Texans DT Maliek Collins attributes better health to increased productivity

Maliek Collins has been on a tear.

The Houston Texans’ defensive tackle has tallied 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits in the past five games. Against his original draft team, the Dallas Cowboys, Collins generated four tackles and a tackle for loss.

The former 2016 third-round pick says that staying on the sidelines with injuries helped him see the game from another vantage.

“Being out for a couple of games, I got to see it from a different perspective,” Collins told reporters Dec. 13. “As far as how I can impact, like the different things I can do as far as penetrating and getting off the ball, I feel like I’ve found my niche a little bit in ways I can help in the run game.”

Collins was on the injury report with a chest injury starting in Week 2, and he missed Weeks 8-9. Having the time away also allowed him to recovery from the nicks and dings that can hamper players.

“Early in the season, I didn’t feel like I was really healthy,” said Collins. “I kind of got banged up in the first game, and it kind of lingered for a few weeks until the [Las Vegas] Raiders game (Week 7) when I got hurt.”

Collins used the time away to do more film study.

Said Collins: “Just assessing and knowing which plays are coming. Knowing, ‘They’re only going to run this play or that type of play, and that’s my play to make.’ I’ve got to make those. It’s that type of mentality for us.”

The Texans will be challenged in Week 15 as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are first in the NFL in total offense. Kickoff is at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from NRG Stadium.

