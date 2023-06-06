Texans DT Hassan Ridgeway, LB Denzel Perryman practice during OTAs

While organized team activities are all voluntary, it nevertheless helps the morale when the attendance approaches 100%.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Houston Texans got two of their injured defenders to return to OTAs Tuesday in defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway and linebacker Denzel Perryman, both of whom the Texans signed as free agents at the start of the new league year in March.

Ridgeway has been working through a groin injury while Perryman continues to rehabilitate from labrum surgery.

The Texans were also able to see defensive tackle Maliek Collins return to offseason workouts at Houston Methodist Training Center.

