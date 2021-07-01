Texans DT Brandon Dunn building momentum for training camp

Brandon Dunn didn’t have a satisfactory conclusion to the 2020 season.

The 6-2, 310-pound defensive tackle was done for the season after 13 games with a pelvic fracture. The Houston Texan’s defensive lineman has been healing and rehabilitating over the entire offseason.

The dead period from early June to late July is one of the last tranquil parts of the offseason before training camp begins and the grind of the NFL season is underway.

With training camp set to begin at the end of the month, Dunn has been working with personal defensive line coach Brandon Jordan to build momentum to carry into camp.

“This is great,” Dunn said via Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790. “This is my fourth week since I’ve been cleared. I just want to get some work. Some of my ex-teammates and former teammates come here I’m basically we all get work together. We’re all defensive linemen. We all know what we need. I reached out to Brandon. He answered the call. He took care of me. I’ve been there with him ever since.”

Dunn has been working out with Texans teammates Jacob Martin, Jaleel Johnson, and Vincent Taylor — just “part of the crowd.

“I hope it speaks volumes,” said Dunn. “I hope it rubs off on some young players around me. At the end of the day, we all have to work. We’re all working for a goal. I’m just a part of the crowd.”

The Texans went 4-12 last season with a five-game losing streak to close out the year. Even Dunn’s last game against the Chicago Bears in Week 14 was a 36-7 drubbing.

Since joining the Texans midway through the 2015 season, Dunn has experienced four winning seasons and two losing campaigns. However, even the winning seasons — each with an AFC South title — ended in heartbreak in the playoffs.

Said Dunn: “I just want to win. We all want to win. That’s the most important thing is winning and that’s been imbedded in the players. We’re going to take that and go to camp and hopefully everybody gets the message that we’re out to win, nothing else. Simple. It’s all simple, just three letters: W-I-N.”

Dunn has collected 114 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, nine quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery through 76 career games with the Bears and Texans.