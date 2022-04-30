Texans draft picks: Grades for Houston selections in 2022 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans have moved on from Deshaun Watson but have a long rebuild ahead of them.

The Texans will have three years of first round picks from the Browns via the Watson trade, starting with the No. 13 pick this year. Will that be a delineation point for quarterbacks in the first round, or will Davis Mills get the full support of the franchise heading into his second season?

Here's the Texans' picks, selections and grades for the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL DRAFT PICK TRACKER: NFL Draft 2022: First round picks, live instant grades, trades, updates

TV INFO: How to watch 2022 NFL Draft first round on TV, live stream

1st Round, No. 3 overall | Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Stingley's freshman film is the stuff of legend. We didn't see the same level of play last season, but he has the traits to be one of the league's best cornerbacks if he stays completely engaged.

1st Round, No. 15 overall (from Philadelphia) | Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: To some, it was close between Green and Boston College's Zion Johnson as the draft's top guard. To me, it was always Green. He played all across the A&M offensive line out of need instead of plan, and played well. He's a solid athlete that could play tackle in a pinch, though his physicality and nastiness makes him an ideal guard.

TRADE: The Eagles traded the No. 15, No. 124, No. 162 and No. 166 picks to Houston for the No. 13 pick.

2nd Round, No. 37 overall | Jalen Pitre, DB, Baylor

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: There's nothing immediately notable about his film except that he makes plays everywhere. He reminds me a little of Antoine Winfield Jr. in that he could have a major impact as a rookie as a versatile safety in Lovie Smith's defense.

2nd Round, No. 44 overall (from Cleveland) | John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: I'd bet anything that Metchie becomes a quality WR2 in the NFL. There are few things Metchie can't do as a wide receiver. Metchie's health may determine the success of his rookie year, but this is a good pick for a good player who will find playing time toi earn at Houston.

Story continues

3rd Round, No. 75 overall (from Denver) | Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: Harris can do a lot of things, but what exactly does he do on an NFL defense? There's few off-ball blitz-heavy linebackers nowadays.

4th Round, No. 107 overall (from Cleveland via Seattle) | Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

Instant grade: B-minus

5th Round, No. 166 overall (from Arizona via Philadelphia) |

5th Round, No. 170 overall (from Tampa Bay via New England) |

6th Round, No. 205 overall (from Green Bay) |

6th Round, No. 207 overall (from San Francisco via NY Jets) |

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Texans draft picks: Grades for Houston selections in 2022 NFL Draft