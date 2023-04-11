For the fourth straight season, the Houston Texans will begin the year with a new head coach. After going 3-13-1 last season, Lovie Smith was fired and replaced by DeMeco Ryans, who is in his first head coaching job in the NFL. Ryans, who was a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker with the Texans during his playing career, has spent the previous two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the 49ers.

Houston looked poised to have the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft but won two of their final three games last season, including a win over Indianapolis in Week 18. That win moved the Texans (3-13-1) just above the Bears (3-14), leaving Houston with the second overall pick.

The Texans have 12 picks in this year’s draft, including two in the top-12 overall. Houston’s own pick is second overall, while they also have the Browns first round pick (12th overall) from the Deshaun Watson trade. Quarterback is the biggest question with Houston, which is still looking to find Watson’s replacement. Davis Mills, who the Texans drafted in the third round in 2021, has just five wins in 26 starts over his first two seasons in the league.

Click here for the entire 2023 NFL Draft order

Houston Texans 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 2

Round 1: No. 12 (from CLE)

Round 2: No. 33

Round 3: No. 65

Round 3: No. 73 (from CLE)

Round 4: No. 104

Round 5: No. 161 (from DAL)

Round 6: No. 188 (from NO)

Round 6: No. 201 (from MIN)

Round 6: No. 203 (from NYG)

Round 7: No. 230 (from NYJ through TB)

Round 7: No. 259

Texans draft picks 2023: Full list of Houston’s selections for every round originally appeared on Pro Football Talk