Texans draft LSU CB Derek Stingley No. 3 overall in Round 1 of 2022 NFL draft

The Houston Texans selected former LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley No. 3 overall Thursday night on the first day of the 2022 NFL draft.

Stingley had a stellar freshman season in 2019 when he collected 38 combined tackles with 1.0 tackle for loss, six interceptions, 15 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

Throughout his collegiate career, Stingley had 73 combined tackles with 7.0 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 20 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.

The concern with Stingley is he only played three games in 2021 due to a Linsfranc injury in his foot.

The former Bayou Bengal compares to a former defensive back Texans general manager Nick Caserio worked with when he was with the New England Patriots in Stephon Gilmore.