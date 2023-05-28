Texans draft Illinois DT Jer’Zhan Newton in Touchdown Wire 2024 mock

The Houston Texans roster is substantially better than it was a season ago, and it should have promise even in the 2024 offseason.

Nevertheless looking forward to draft season can’t be helped as the Texans have at least made the three-day event interesting with general manager Nick Caserio.

The Texans won’t have twin first-rounders in 2024 as they sent their proprietary selection to the Arizona Cardinals to take Will Anderson. Houston will have the Cleveland Browns’ first-rounder.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

According to Doug Farrar from the Touchdown Wire, that selection from the Browns projects to be the No. 19 overall pick in Round 1, which the Texans then use to take Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton.

In 2022, Newton generated 61 combined tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass breakups through 13 games. The 6-2, 295-pounder should be able to match or exceed such production in 2023, which would increase his draft stock.

Defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Sheldon Rankins both have contracts that expire at the end of the season. The Texans would still have Roy Lopez and Hassan Ridgeway under contract. If Houston were to go light in free agency in 2024, then Newton would have to be a target in the draft.

More NFL News!

32 NFL veterans who could lose their jobs to rookies in 2023

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire