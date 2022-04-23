Texans draft G-T Ikem Ekwonu, S Kyle Hamilton in Peter Schrager mock 2.0

The Houston Texans have a variety of directions they can go on the first day of the 2022 NFL draft on April 28.

With selections at Nos. 3 and 13, the Texans can add premier talent to the roster and equally help both sides of the ball. Or the Texans could load up on one side of the ball.

According to Peter Schrager from the NFL Network, who released his second mock draft, the Texans add more road grading to the offensive line with the selection of NC State guard-tackle Ikem Ekwonu with the third overall pick.

I’ve heard a lot of noise from folks around the league that Houston could pick one of the two corners — Sauce Gardner or Derek Stingley Jr. — but this seems too rich a spot in the draft to take a DB. Houston will address the lack of talent in their current defensive backfield at some point.

Pass rushers were off the board within the first two selections as the Jacksonville Jaguars turned in the card for Georgia defensive end Travon Walker. The Detroit Lions took the local product in Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchison. Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux went No. 4 overall to the New York Jets.

Gardner goes No. 7 overall to the New York Giants. The Seattle Seahawks take Stingley a mere two picks later.

Houston still invests in the defensive backfield by going with a safety prospect that has been intriguing throughout the draft process in Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton.

The Texans need to address their defensive backfield. In Hamilton, they get the best safety in this draft and a guy who could be a captain his first year on the field.

The picks would help the Texans establish a dominant run game while also developing better pass coverage.

