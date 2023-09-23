Texans downgrade Laremy Tunsil to out, place Derek Stingley on IR

The Texans won't have their left tackle this weekend when they play the Jaguars.

Houston has downgraded Laremy Tunsil to out with a knee injury. He did not travel with the team to Jacksonville after he was a limited participant in practice this week.

Tunsil did not play in Week 2, with Josh Jones taking over at left tackle.

Houston has also placed cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He will now miss at least four weeks.

As a corresponding move, the club signed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Houston has also elevated defensive tackle Khalil Davis and offensive tackle Austin Deculus from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

