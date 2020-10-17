The Texans downgraded three players to out Saturday.

They announced tight end Jordan Akins (ankle/concussion), running back Buddy Howell (hamstring) and inside linebacker Peter Kalambayi (hamstring) did not travel with the team to Tennessee.

Akins missed last week’s game with his injuries. He practiced on a limited basis all week, and the Texans gave him a questionable designation.

He has 14 receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown this season.

Kalambayi will miss his fifth consecutive game.

Texans downgrade Jordan Akins, Buddy Howell, Peter Kalambayi originally appeared on Pro Football Talk