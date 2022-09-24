Texans downgrade DT Kurt Hinish to out against the Bears

The Houston Texans will be without one of their undrafted free agents when they take on the Chicago Bears Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from Soldier Field.

The Texans downgraded defensive tackle Kurt Hinish to out before the team charter left for Chicago.

Hinish appeared on the Texans’ injury report Thursday and was a non-participant. On Friday, Hinish was again a non-participant and given the questionable designation.

On Sept. 1, Hinish told reporters that, even though he still made the team as an undrafted free agent from Notre Dame, he still sought to prove himself daily.

“I’m still making this team every single day,” said Hinish. “I don’t show up to the facility thinking just because I made the 53 I can relax. I’m here to work every single day. I’ve got to earn my spot here everyday, just like everyone else here.”

Hinish has three combined tackles and a tackle for loss through two games.

