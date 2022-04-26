Texans double up edge defense in Round 1 in latest CBS Sports mock draft

The NFL draft showcases what teams should do versus what they will do when it comes to addressing key needs across the roster.

The Houston Texans are no different, and the fact the team has a myriad of needs along the roster makes going best player available not exactly on par with addressing a need.

According to Pete Prisco from CBS Sports, who put together a mock draft wherein teams drafted specifically for need, the Texans use their No. 3 overall pick in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft to take Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

They need edge help and Thibodeaux could end up being the best edge player in this class. He has the most explosive edge ability, which matters. As long as he stays focused, this will be a steal.

It isn’t that big of a deal as Houston was probably going to go in that direction. However, is the Texans pass rush so horrendous that they need to add another edge defender in the first round?

At No. 13 overall, Prisco has the Texans taking Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson.

Lovie Smith made his name with the ability to rush the passer with four guys. The Texans need help with their edge rush, and Johnson would provide that.

Ahmad Gardner, a favorite at least of Smith’s, goes No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons. Derek Stingley goes the very next pick to the Seattle Seahawks. Safety Kyle Hamilton falls as far as No. 22 to the Green Bay Packers.

The Texans could do something like this — if, and only if, general manager Nick Caserio believes it helps the team.

“Ultimately, I’m going to have to make the decision, but it’s going to be done in concert with the group of people,” Caserio told reporters on April 21. “Ultimately, if the player works, Lovie will get the credit. If he doesn’t, you guys can blame me.”

List

Texans Wire 7-round mock draft: Houston goes with Ikem Ekwonu, Kyle Hamilton, RBs