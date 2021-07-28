Texans General Manager Nick Caserio declined an opportunity to discuss quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s practice workload in a press conference before Wednesday’s opening session of training camp, but it didn’t take long for reports from the team’s facility to start popping up on social media.

Watson wore a red jersey over a hoodie while doing individual work at quarterback and standing in as a safety during scout team work, but sitting out the full team periods of the workout. After the practice came to an end, Texans head coach David Culley said that the limited workload during this “ramp-up period” was because Watson missed the entire offseason program.

“We don’t want him to do something he’s not ready to do,” Culley said, via Adam Wexler of SportsTalk790.

Culley called it “business as usual” for the team despite the Watson drama and that the quarterback has been “very professional” since reporting to camp last weekend. He didn’t say when Watson might be taking on his more traditional role in the team’s preparations for the 2021 season, although it might be a while if the Texans have any designs on trading Watson and want to keep him healthy.

Texans don’t want Deshaun Watson doing “something he’s not ready to do” in practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk