New Texans DL Denico Autry ready to ‘play ball’ regardless of position

When the Houston Texans agreed to terms on a two-year, $20 million deal with defensive lineman Denico Autry, there was a long-standing question.

Where would he play?

Would Autry remain at defensive end like he did during his three seasons as a Tennessee Titans?

He’s content with it.

What about defensive tackle? Autry started his career with the Las Vegas Raiders and later Indianapolis Colts lined up in the middle.

Sure, he has no problem reverting back to the position that made him a household name as an undrafted free agent.

Atury, the newest veteran of the Texans’ defensive line, will line up anywhere in 2024 so long as he sees the field. Position-wise, it doesn’t matter where he lines up since the plan of “wreaking havoc,” can come from any spot in the trenches.

“Just put the ball down,” Autry said Wednesday following Day 2 of the three-day minicamp. “I just want to play ball. It don’t matter.”

#Texans DL Denico Autry on where he’ll be playing on the defensive line “It don’t matter. Just put the ball down.” DAWG! pic.twitter.com/aiCoBqs6L0 — Apollo Texans (@ApolloTexans) June 5, 2024

Autry’s experience should factor into his success. Most players regress as they get older. Autry, who turns 34 this season, has only matured in his craft.

He’s coming off his best season in 10 years with 50 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

That would have ranked second last season among Texans’ players behind Jonathan Greenard, who swapped teams with former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter.

Part of the intrigue of signing Autry was his position flexibility. Another? His ability to stay on the field for elongated drives.

“Obviously, he plays hard, he plays with an intensity that’s unmatched and he still finds a way to get in the backfield, moving around, playing multiple spots, whether it’s at the interior, or on the edge,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “He’s just a tough hard-nose football player that’s unbreakable.

Last season, Autry played a career-high 767 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. His offseason goals are set on ‘keeping maintenance’ around his body to where it remains in condition for gamedays.

He also enjoys playing, so losing reps to a younger player isn’t an option.

New Texan Denico Autry playing and dominating at the DT spot 👀 Don’t sleep on him playing in that interior. pic.twitter.com/ik9mtPEL2H — Jacob (@Stroud4AllPro) March 15, 2024

“It’s going to always be that one guy that they bring in to kind of push you out the way,” Autry said. “But if you keep whooping those guys out, you’re going to succeed.”

Anderson is one of five holdovers from last season’s AFC South defensive line. Greenard, who finished with a team-high 12.5 sacks, inked a long-term deal with the Vikings. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with the Bengals.

After Autry was added, Houston traded starter Maliek Collins to San Francisco in exchange for a seventh-round pick. And among those returning, reps were seldom outside of Derek Barnett on third down and Anderson.

Autry plans to be effective both on the outside and inside, just like he was in Oakland, Indianapolis, and Tennessee. One of the considerable reasons he came to Houston was to build on the team’s success rather than his individual accolades.

“I just wanted to come be a part of something that was going in the right direction,” Autry said. “I just wanted to be a part of something great.”

'I wanted to be a part of something that's going in the right direction' #Texans defensive lineman Denico Autry on why he signed here @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/17zNTjaClD — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 5, 2024

Ryans, who spent 10 seasons in the NFL, called the North Carolina native one of the league’s more ‘respected players.’ Autry considers himself a laid-back guy who’s easy to jell with in practice.

That is, so long as he sees the field and attacks.

“I ain’t hard to get along with,” he said. “I’m trying to be a great teammate.”

