Texans DL Denico Autry named one of NFL’s most underappreciated players

Denico Autry is a jaek-of-all-trades. He might become a master of one soon now as a member of the Houston Texans’ defensive line.

Autry, who signed a two-year, $20 million deal this offseason to join the AFC South champions, is looking to make plays. Where will that be this fall? At defensive end opposite Danielle Hunter?

At defensive tackle next to Will Anderson Jr.?

At both spots?

That versatility is a vital skill that makes Autry perhaps the league’s most undervalued defensive lineman. According to NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice, his contributions aren’t as respected at the national level as other veteran talents.

Autry’s success as a pass rusher was on full display during his final season with the Tennessee Titans. Not only did he post a career-high 84.4 success pass rush rate, but he also notched 11 sacks and 36 quarterback hurries.

At 34, Autry proved there’s still plenty of gas left in his tank. His rep count expanded to 767 snaps last season for the Titans. Even if Houston cut that number by 100, that’s substantial for a defensive lineman with over a decade of experience.

“I just wanted to come be a part of something that was going in the right direction,” Autry said of why he chose Houston earlier this offseason. “I just wanted to be a part of something great.”

Autry hopes to be a serviceable replacement for Sheldon Rankins as an interior pass rusher opposite Hunter and Anderson. He’ll be on full display when the Texans return to camp on July 18.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire