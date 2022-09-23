Texans DL coach Jacques Cesaire says DE Jonathan Greenard is ‘more explosive’ in 2022

Jonathan Greenard hasn’t shown up in the stat sheet much through the first two weeks of the 2022 regular season, but he has shown up on film.

Houston Texans defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire has noticed the improvements that the third-year defensive end has made through two games.

“He looks a lot quicker this year, more explosive,” Cesaire told reporters Sept. 22. “He’s using his hands better. That sack that he had in the fourth quarter was great and it’s what we needed.”

On the season, Greenard has five combined tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and 1.0 sack. The former 2020 third-rounder from Florida seeks to build upon his 8.0 sacks through 12 games from a season ago.

“He’s made some impact plays in the first game as well,” said Cesaire. “He’s continuing his development. What I love about him is that he wants to learn. He wants to learn to get better. He’s taking care of his body. He’s playing at a pretty high level right now. We need guys like that to make some big plays for us.”

Greenard is third on the team with his 1.0 sack, trailing only defensive end Jerry Hughes’ 2.0 and defensive end Rasheem Green’s 1.5.

