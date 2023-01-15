Texans’ divorce with QB Deshaun Watson may affect courting of C.J. Stroud

With the NFL deadline for college underclassmen to declare early for the 2023 NFL draft, one name that remains absent from the list is causing some significant concerns for a couple of teams in dire need of a quarterback in the NFL.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has until Monday, Jan. 16 to make himself available to be drafted or return to college for his junior year. It has been speculated that the delay is that Stroud is weighing his options regarding some of the NIL (name, image, and likeness) packages that would be very attractive for him to return to Columbus.

Stroud’s agent David Mulugheta may have some reservations about working with the Houston Texans, who is a strong candidate to draft his client with the number two overall selection in the draft.

Mulugheta also represents former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Houston believed that Watson was on course to lead the franchise to the next level and even signed their former 2017 first-round pick to a four-year, $177.5 million contract extension with $111 million in guarantees, keeping him under contract through the 2025 season.

By the end of the 2020 campaign, Watson was frustrated with the Texans’ front office and demanded a trade. The organization refused to meet his demands which caused him to threaten to sit out until his needs were met. During that time, sexual harassment allegations surfaced, and multiple women accused Watson of being a sexual deviant. He would sit out the entire 2021 season as he went through his legal issues and was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March for multiple draft picks.

As Watson’s agent, Mulugheta was front and center when dealing with the Texans during the end of his client’s tenure in Houston. With the uncertainty of the direction in which the organization was headed after firing Bill O’Brien, who served as the coach and general manager, Watson wanted out, and it was his agent’s job to meet his demands.

His constant back and forth with ownership and general manager Nick Caserio was not always pleasant, and the unwillingness to meet Watson’s trade demand left an impressionable mark on Mulugheta, who also represents some of the league’s best talent.

With the delay of Stroud’s declaration, one is left to wonder if this may be a power play by Mulugheta to extract some revenge on the Texans for their treatment of Watson before the sexual harassment allegations.

There is a strong possibility that if Stroud makes himself available, he could go number one overall if the Indianapolis Colts are willing to make a proposal to the Chicago Bears for the pick.

Colts owner Jim Irsay has made hints that he is willing to do whatever it takes to negotiate with Chicago to get the pick. If that happens, the Colts could draft Stroud, but the consensus is that they have their eyes set on former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young from Alabama, which would leave Stroud on the board for the Texans to select.

If Stroud decides to go back to college for another year, he could be hurting his draft status for the 2024 NFL draft when quarterbacks such as USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye would be considered the first two quarterbacks to come off the board. If he stays, he could also make up to $15 million for one year in NIL endorsements.

Whatever decision will be made will have to be done expeditiously as the clock is ticking towards the Jan. 16 deadline.

