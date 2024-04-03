Texans dish out local prospect day invites

The Houston Texans invited several players to their local prospect day. The invites included are a pair of University of Houston players, Jack Freeman and David Ugwoegbu, according to KPRC’s 2 Aaron Wilson.

Local prospect days are for collegiate players not expected to be selected in the NFL draft. Players must have finished their careers somewhere near a team’s facilities.

Freeman spent six years at the University of Houston. He redshirted in 2018 and used his COVID year to return in 2023. Freeman started 24 games at center in the last two seasons, allowing just five sacks in 1,013 snaps.

Freeman finished as a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Award, presented annually to the FBS college football player who demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting courage, integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field, according to the award’s website.

At the Hula Bowl, Freeman won the 2024 Joe Roth Award. He also earned a nomination for the American Football Coaches Association Goodworks team.

Ugwoegbu transferred to Houston after four seasons at the University of Oklahoma. He converted from linebacker to edge rusher, appearing in 12 games and making seven starts. Ugwoegbu tallied 41 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

He appeared at the East-West Shrine Bowl and NFL Combine. In Indianapolis, Ugwoegbu did 21 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press and jumped 31.5 inches in the vertical.

Ugwoegbu grew up in Katy and attended Seven Lakes High School. As a four-star recruit, he chose Oklahoma over offers from Alabama, Michigan and Texas A&M.

Other prospects invited to the local prospect day include Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith, who attended Fort Bend Dulles High School. Missouri defensive lineman Joshua Landry is a two-time all-district selection at Lamar High School.

Atascosita graduates Travian Blaylock from Wisconsin, and Jaylon Allen from Memphis will also attend.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire