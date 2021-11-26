Texans designate Justin Britt to return from injured reserve

The Texans have designated center Justin Britt to return from injured reserve, the team announced. Britt missed three games with a knee injury.

Britt could return to game action Sunday when the Texans host the Jets.

Rookie Jimmy Morrissey started the past two games at center. The Texans signed Morrissey off the Raiders’ practice squad Oct. 19.

Britt, 30, signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Texans in March. He started 54 games at center for the Seahawks in four seasons after playing right tackle in 2014 and left guard in 2015.

He played all but one snap in the six games he played.

