Texans' Deshaun Watson has sparkling day vs. Falcons, earns perfect passer rating

The Houston Texans had one of the best games in franchise history on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, led by their first true franchise quarterback.

In a 53-32 home victory, Houston scored the second-most points in its history to move to 3-2. Atlanta fell to 1-4.

(If you keep track of such things, the Twitter feed @NFL_scorigami says it’s the first game in league history to end with a 53-32 score.)

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had an incredible game — so special it’s been done only two other times previously.

400+ passing yards, 5 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, perfect passer rating

Game of his career: Houston's Deshaun Watson had one of the best statistical games in NFL history on Sunday. (Getty Images)

Watson, in only his second full season as the Texans’ starter after a torn ACL cut his rookie year short, passed for 426 yards, completing 28-of-33 attempts (84.8 percent) with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Yes, he had as many touchdowns as he did incompletions.

All of that added up to a perfect 158.3 passer rating, the first of Watson’s career.

Perhaps more importantly, he wasn’t sacked — just the second time in his 28 starts that he wasn’t taken down.

Just last week Watson was sacked six times by the Carolina Panthers.

The 24-year-old is just the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era with 400 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and a perfect passer rating in a game. The others are Los Angeles Rams passer Jared Goff last year against the Minnesota Vikings and Nick Foles of the Eagles in a game against the Raiders in 2013.

It was also just the 10th time since the AFL-NFL merger that a quarterback posted 400-plus yards, five touchdowns and no picks. And according to Texans’ public relations, he’s the first player to throw for at least 400 yards and five TDs with five or fewer incompletions.

Will Fuller V has career day too

The big beneficiary of Watson’s great day was fourth-year receiver Will Fuller V, who also had a career day, with a franchise record-tying 14 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Fuller had never before had more than eight catches or 125 receiving yards in a game.

If you have Fuller on your fantasy team, you know he racked up major points — the most by any player in a PPR league since Jamaal Charles in Week 15 in 2013, and the most by a receiver since Terrell Owens in Week 16 in 2000.

