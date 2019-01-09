Texans' Deshaun Watson claps back at radio host who criticized his national championship game attire

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, like many NFL players, likes to support his alma mater.

When your alma mater is in the national championship game, as Clemson was this week, and you can be on the sideline, as Watson was able, you go to the national championship and cheer them on from the sideline.

Just so we’re all clear, Watson was at the national championship game. On the sideline. In support of the team he previously won a championship with.

‘He couldn’t dress better?’

Jared Stillman, who is a host on the ESPN Radio affiliate in Nashville, saw photos of Watson at the game, which was played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, and felt it was necessary to criticize the 23-year-old for his clothing choice.

No, really.

I know like I’m going to sound like an old pawpaw but seriously DeShaun Watson is a starting QB in the NFL and he couldn’t dress better? You’re not a corner or a WR. You’re a QB, you’re a brand. — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) January 8, 2019





What did Deshaun Watson wear for a football game held at night in Northern California in early January, you may ask?

Hopefully you’re sitting down, because it’s shocking.

Watson wore … a hoodie!

Deshaun Watson, left, and DeAndre Hopkins at the national championship game between Clemson and Alabama on Monday night. (Getty Images)

‘My brand is pretty solid JARED!’

Watson had a pretty good clapback though. Sometimes we question answering trolls, but Watson had a right to stand up for himself.

Lmao! My brand is pretty solid JARED! I think I was very comfortable and chill to cheer on my University! https://t.co/TqXap88pLo — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 8, 2019





We’ve got to say, this is a pretty good all-purpose comeback, even when the person who has bothered you isn’t named Jared.

What was he supposed to wear?

There’s a really obvious question here. What, exactly, was Watson supposed to wear? What would have been acceptable to Nashville sports radio host Jared Stillman?

Was Watson supposed to wear a button down shirt and sports coat? A full three-piece suit?

Apparently, “Clemson gear or something more professional.”

Watson’s hoodie was a great shade of purple. Know what the secondary color used by Clemson athletics is, after orange? Purple. It didn’t say “Clemson” on it, but it was a school color.

And why is it ok that corners or WRs, as Stillman said, can wear hoodies but quarterbacks can’t?

And now more people have heard about Jared Stillman and his ridiculous takes, so if that was his goal, good for him.

