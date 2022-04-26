Texans go Derek Stingley at No. 3 overall, land pass rusher in latest Draft Wire mock

The Houston Texans having twin first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft affords them the occasion to shore up one side of the ball, address both sides of the trenches, or both elements to their pass attack and pass coverage.

According to Luke Easterling from the Draft Wire, the Texans choose to address their secondary with the selection of former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley with the club’s No. 3 overall pick in Round 1.

Lovie Smith’s defense relies on the pass rush, so don’t count out a top edge defender here. That said, Stingley is one of the few elite prospects in this draft, despite being limited by injuries over the past two seasons. He’s got the potential to be a dominant corner at the next level.

Stingley over Ahmad Gardner would be an interesting decision for the Texans, who have shown favor towards the former Cincinnati Bearcat throughout the draft process.

What is particularly fascinating about the Texans taking Stingley with the No. 3 overall pick is they pass up on Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchison in the process. The Jacksonville Jaguars go with Georgia defensive end Travon Walker to start off the draft, and the Detroit Lions follow up with Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Although the Texans seemingly “blow it” by not grabbing Hutchinson, they do manage to grab an effective edge defender in Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson at No. 13 overall.

Lovie Smith’s defense relies on the pass rush, so don’t count out a top edge defender here. That said, Stingley is one of the few elite prospects in this draft, despite being limited by injuries over the past two seasons. He’s got the potential to be a dominant corner at the next level.

The Texans don’t take part in any of the trade madness as the Pittsburgh Steelers enter the fray and move up to the Atlanta Falcons’ No. 8 overall to take Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

List

Draft an Identity: The Ground and Pound Texans