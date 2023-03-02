Texans’ DeMeco Ryans speaks to WR Brandin Cooks, will let ‘process play itself out’

INDIANAPOLIS ⁠— Two months ago, it looked as if the Houston Texans were heading into another offseason of chaos.

Houston fired former coach Lovie Smith as soon as the regular season was done and would be looking for their third head coach in three years.

Clearly, the franchise was in rebuild mode and would be looking at a minimum of two years to get the organization back on track.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks wanted no part of being included in those plans and was very adamant about it during his media exit interviews at NRG Stadium.

“My mind is not there,” Cooks responded when asked specifically by Texans Wire reporter Brian Barefield about the mindset it takes to prepare for another rebuilding season. “Rebuild, like I said, that window where gifts are at its peak only lasts for so long.”

“I’m not looking at it as far as being a part of a rebuild; however, that looks. That’s why I trust my camp and my representation to be able to get a map from here to there and to see what that looks like to be a part of something that has a trusted plan.”

One month later, the Texans hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and he wants to change the disgruntled wide receiver’s mind.

“I have spoken with Brandin,” Ryans said at the NFL combine. “That process will have to play itself out. We’ll do what’s best for our team. Great guy: I would love to work with him.”

Only time will tell if Ryans will get that opportunity to work with Cooks or not. Houston is projected to select a wide receiver with the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NFL draft and is looking to acquire some talent via free agency. With the return of John Metchie, who sat out his rookie season after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia, the wide receiver room may be too crowded for Cooks.

“I have spoke with Brandin (Cooks) and that process will have to play itself out,” said Texans HC DeMeco Ryans when I asked how he would approach the disgruntled Cooks. #Sarge #Texans #NFLCombine @TheTexansWire pic.twitter.com/wwnTjyJyGK — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) March 1, 2023

Cooks immediately became the main target when the Los Angeles Rams traded him in April 2020 to the Texans. In his first two seasons, he had a combined 171 catches for 2,187 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those numbers dropped dramatically last season as the nine-year veteran finished the season with 57 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns.

The Texans have two main factors that may get Cooks to change his mind. They finally have stability at the coaching position, something Cooks has yet to have since he arrived in Houston, and they are more than likely going to draft a quarterback in April with their first pick (No. 2 overall).

Last season the quarterback position was so weak that former offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton had to employ a two-quarterback system with Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel to produce some production toward the end of the season.

Cooks asked to be traded last season, but the team could not do so because of his salary. He signed a two-year, $39 million contract extension, including a $16 million signing bonus and $36 million guaranteed in April 2022.

