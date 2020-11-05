Texans work out defensive end Daeshon Hall

The Houston Texans are evaluating what is available as far as edge defense.

The Texans worked out former Texas A&M defensive end Daeshon Hall on Thursday. The former 2017 Carolina Panthers third-round pick actually spent time with the Texans from Weeks 4-7 of the 2018 season. Houston signed Hall off of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad on Sept. 25, 2018, but then waived him on Oct. 20.

Hall probably won’t be able to help the Texans in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT at TIAA Bank Field. The Texans could use some help on the edge as outside linebackers Jacob Martin and Whitney Mercilus will be on COVID-19 reserve along with inside linebacker Dylan Cole.