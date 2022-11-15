The Texans’ defense is on pace to do something this season that hasn’t been done in the NFL in more than four decades: Allow more than 3,000 rushing yards.

Through nine games this season, the Texans have given up 1,636 yards on the ground. That’s by far the most of any NFL team, even though the Texans have only played nine games and many teams have already played 10.

If the Texans’ defense continues this pace through 17 games, they’ll give up 3,090 yards this season. That wouldn’t be an NFL record, but it would be close, and it would be an unheard of total in today’s NFL, when teams pass more and run less than ever before.

The NFL record for most yards allowed rushing is 3,228, set by the 1978 Buffalo Bills. The last time an NFL team gave up more than 3,000 rushing yards in a season was 1980, when the New Orleans Saints’ defense allowed 3,106 rushing yards.

One of the games to watch for the Texans’ run defense is Week 16, when Houston faces Tennessee and running back Derrick Henry, who has four consecutive 200-yard games against the Texans. No one should be surprised if Henry runs the streak to five.

Texans’ defense on pace to allow more than 3,000 rushing yards this season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk