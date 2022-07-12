Texans to debut ‘Battle Red’ helmets vs. Eagles this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s been a busy offseason in the NFL for uniform news after the league rescinded its one-shell rule, allowing teams to introduce alternate-colored helmets in 2022.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie stated in March that Philly would debut alternate black helmets this season before bringing back the iconic kelly green set in 2023.

While we still haven’t seen the exact design of the Eagles’ new helmet, one team did reveal its new lid on Tuesday: the Houston Texans. The Texans, who have worn navy blue helmets since their inception in 2002, will debut a “Battle Red” alternate design this season:

The Texans are set to debut the helmets in their Week 9 matchup against the Eagles in Houston on Thursday Night Football. The uniform set will be completed with a matching “Battle Red” jersey and white pants.

It’s unclear what the Eagles will wear when they visit NRG Stadium, but the traditional white uniform set probably makes the most sense aesthetically.