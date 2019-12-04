Texans' DeAndre Hopkins, Patriots' Stephon Gilmore exchange pleasantries following WR's tweet

The New England Patriots weren't too pleased with their 28-22 loss to Houston on Sunday, and Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins rubbed it in with a rather interesting tweet.

"When you see 10, double him," Hopkins tweeted, along with a photo of him making a reception over Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

..🗣"when you see 10 double him" pic.twitter.com/R7hme5pXP5 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) December 3, 2019

Against the Patriots, Hopkins wasn't double-teamed much anyway, and it's rather odd that he appeared to call out the Patriots defense against him when he targeted eight times and had only five receptions for just 64 yards and no touchdowns. Most of that was while being covered one-on-one by Gilmore, who was quick to clap back with a tweet of his own that tried to set the record straight.

Bro was doubled on only 2 snaps all game and wants to be loud lol — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) December 3, 2019

While the Patriots defense had a rather uncharacteristic game, they'll be looking to bounce back against a high-powered Kansas City Chiefs offense this weekend.

