Texans deal CB John Reid to the Seahawks for conditional 2023 seventh-round pick

Roster evaluation is a 365-day-a-year job, and so is building capital for the draft.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Houston Texans are trading former 2020 fourth-round cornerback John Reid to the Seattle Seahawks for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick.

The move helps the Texans get underneath the 80-man roster deadline by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The move also helps general manager Nick Caserio assemble more draft picks that the team can use to move up within the draft to take certain targets, not just use all of them on one veteran on a team undergoing a rebuild.

Reid played in 13 games for Houston last season, starting in one game, and collected 13 combined tackles and a pass breakup.