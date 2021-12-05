Texans deactivated Zach Cunningham for violating team rules

The Texans played without safety Justin Reid in last Sunday’s loss to the Jets because he was inactive as discipline for violating team rules and another member of the defense is out for the same reason this week.

According to multiple reports, linebacker Zach Cunningham is out for Sunday’s game against the Colts for disciplinary reasons.

It’s the second time that Cunningham has been disciplined by the team this season. He was benched for the first quarter of the team’s Week Two loss to the Browns for another violation of team rules.

Cunningham has started seven of the 10 games he’s played this season. He has 67 tackles and a forced fumble.

