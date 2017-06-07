Texans DC Mike Vrabel ready for his opportunity

Mike Vrabel is confident he’s ready. Why shouldn’t he be? He’s taking over the league’s No. 1 defense.

“I’m ready to lead on a higher level,” Vrabel said via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “We have a great staff. I trust these guys. When I say, ‘Hey, we’re going to put this in today or let’s change this,’ I have full confidence when they go to the meeting groups that’s the message.

“We may disagree in the defensive meeting room. We can have our arguments. Once we leave there, we’re all on the same page. That’s one thing RAC [Romeo Crennel] taught us and one thing that has to remain the same no matter who’s in charge.”

Crennel remains in Houston as assistant head coach but will take over other roles within the team, leaving Vrabel to take the reins of the defense. Vrabel turned down an offer to become the 49ers’ defensive coordinator last year and declined a chance to interview for the Rams’ head coaching job this year.