Texans DC Matt Burke says J.J. Watt ‘is a great football mind’

Matt Burke knows a little bit about J.J. Watt, and isn’t just because the Houston Texans defensive coordinator sees his pictures all around NRG Stadium.

Burke’s last job was Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach, and Watt was one of his players. The 47-year-old spent just one season with the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but it was enough to know what Watt brought to the game.

The NFL on CBS is curious what Watt can provide as a studio analyst, which is why they inked a multiyear deal with the Texans legend.

“I think he will be great,” Burke told reporters Sept. 7. “I mean, ‘J’ is a great football mind. He cares about the game, he’s passionate about the game and the sport and the league. He’s honestly been successful at everything he’s done in his life. I don’t see that changing.”

Burke admitted that he was not aware of Watt’s specific role, but he expects his collection of experiences and understanding of the game to help him transition from three-point stance to TV studio.

“I think he’s going to be a guy that offers a lot of great insight, and he had a very intellectual approach to his game and how he prepared and how he played, and I think that’s going to serve him well in his next life here,” said Burke.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire