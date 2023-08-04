Texans DC Matt Burke relays how ‘coachable’ LB Henry To’oTo’o actually is

Henry To’oTo’o has drawn interest from Houston Texans fans.

Could it be To’oTo’o comes from a top defensive school in Alabama? Could it be his new coach is a former Alabama linebacker? Could it be To’oTo’o has a former Alabama linebacker teammate on the roster in Christian Harris?

Whether or not the attention is warranted for a fifth-round linebacker is subject for discussion; the reality is To’oTo’o has a slice of the spotlight.

Matt Burke fielded an inquiry regarding To’oTo’o on Aug. 1 after training camp practice, and the defensive coordinator encapsulated how To’oTo’o is acclimating to the pro game.

“He’s a kid that practices with a purpose, he’s really coachable,” Burke said. “I don’t think he makes a lot of carry-over mistakes. If he sees something, he corrects it. He kind of gets it done the next day.””

Burke relayed a story of how To’oTo’o was short on a play during July 31’s practice session, and the coaches chided the linebacker for his error.

“We kind of got on him a little bit and got back and forth, and he literally got the same play like the second half of practice and nailed it,” said Burke. “So, to see that from him where he’s really taking the coaching and sort of applying it to the field. Every time he makes a mistake, he’s kind of correcting it and moving on. So, it’s been cool to see that progress from him.”

One of Ryans’ positions of strength is linebacker having developed Fred Warner into an All-Pro during his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers.

