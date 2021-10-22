Texans DC Lovie Smith says DE Jonathan Greenard has excelled with playing time

There is a youth movement happening along the Houston Texans defensive line.

The movement had been ongoing since Week 3 when second-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard was able to get on the field. The former third-round pick from Florida has amassed 4.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and 13 combined tackles through four starts.

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith says that what has helped Greenard excel was simply getting on the field more.

“I think he was just a young player that needed time to play, No. 1, and opportunity,” Smith said. “As you go back to the preseason, he was starting to come, and he had an injury that knocked him out a few weeks.”

The Texans drafted Greenard in 2020 to be a part of their edge rushing, although as an outside linebacker in then-defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s 3-4 defense. Greenard was standing up at the line of scrimmage. Now in a three-point stance, the 6-3, 263-pound defensive end is showing that his ability to get after the quarterback is ubiquitous, regardless of the scheme.

Said Smith: “He can rush. I think he’s a legitimate rusher on the outside. He has good size to play the run, also. He’s just coming into his own. He left a couple, probably at least one sack on the field last week. He’s a guy that can do some things.”

In addition to Greenard playing at a high level, Smith wants to see more out of another younger edge defender, Jacob Martin. The former Seattle Seahawks 2018 sixth-round pick has shown flashes of brilliance, both in Houston’s previous 3-4 scheme and the new Tampa 2 scheme under Smith.

“What we need to do is have, I feel like Jacob Martin can do the same things,” said Smith. “We need him to, of course, elevate his game, also.”

Greenard and Martin get a chance to get after one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the game when Houston faces the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Central Time at State Farm Stadium.