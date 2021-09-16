Texans DC Lovie Smith hopes to see DE Charles Omenihu take next step against the Browns

Houston Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith likes what Charles Omenihu brings to the defensive line.

The former 2019 fifth-round pick from Texas produced two combined tackles and a quarterback hit against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Houston’s 37-21 victory in Week 1 at NRG Stadium.

Smith hopes that Omenihu is able to build upon the momentum he created against Jacksonville and take it into Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

“There’s a reason why he’s one of our guys,” Smith said. “He’s excellent against the run. As a six-technique, he’s going to be stronger, stouter versus most of the tight ends he’s going to play against, and he can rush the passer too.”

Throughout his 30 games with the Texans, six of which he started, Omenihu has accumulated 32 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, 22 quarterback hits, 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass breakups.

“We like his flexibility,” said Smith. “Decent start and anxious to see the guys take another step this week.”

The Texans take on Cleveland Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from FirstEnergy Stadium.