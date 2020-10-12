Texans DB Bradley Roby discusses Gardner Minshew’s struggles Sunday

The Jacksonville Jaguars had yet another forgettable performance on Sunday, acquiring their fourth consecutive loss of 2020 courtesy of the Houston Texans. Coming into the game most didn’t have high expectations for the defense which was without three starters, but the offense was equally disappointing.

When looking back at the game, the unit missed out on three opportunities inside the Texans’ 22-yard line to come away with points. A huge reason for that seemed to be play-calling as the team didn’t run the ball as much as one would expect going against the worst rushing defense in the league. It also didn’t help that Jaguars kicker Stephen Hauschka wasn’t able to minimize the missed opportunities by the offense in the red-zone, which would’ve gave the Jags a 13-10 lead heading into half-time at the least.

Another issue that seemed to somewhat hinder the Jags was Gardner Minshew’s struggles in the pocket. While he ultimately finished the game 31-of-49 for 301 yards and two touchdowns, his success in the pocket was iffy, and as a result, the Jags only left the game with 14 points.

The issue was such a factor in the game that Texans veteran cornerback Bradley Roby also mentioned it in his post-game presser when explaining what led to the defense’s solid day.

“Yeah, we just wanted to pressure them and not let them just get comfortable back there, and we did a great job,” Roby said. “We were back there, and I could tell from the secondary that he was kind of unsettled early. We got some sacks and some pressure, and I think he had some trouble with that, and he was kind of panicking back there. Any time you can get the offense unsettled and the quarterback rushing his throws and things like that, you’re going to be successful, and that was our plan today.”

As of the last few weeks, Minshew has had plays where he’s jumped out of the pocket a little early, which has resulted in missed opportunities. This was something he even commented on after the Jags’ game against the the Cincinnati Bengals, which also resulted in a loss.

“If you’re skipping reads and getting out early, that’s an issue,” Minshew said. “It’s a process we’re working on week by week. Everyone looks back and takes accountability, and that’s a good thing. We all wish we had things we could do better and addressing moving forward will make us better.”

Jags legend Tony Boselli also noticed Minshew’s struggles in the pocket Sunday, too, and commented on them on the local airwaves. In a nutshell, Boselli echoed something a lot of fans have been saying — and that’s the fact he can’t solely rely on extended plays and rollouts.

"We needed to see Gardner Minshew be productive from the pocket. We know he's a gamer, a tough dude, but you can't consistently play football that way and win." – @TonyBoselli on Gardner Minshew — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) October 12, 2020





Minshew will be playing a respectable Detroit Lions passing defense this Sunday that is currently ranked No. 11 in the category, though they have issues against the run (No. 30). That said, his play in the pocket will be important if the team wants to make an attempt at a decent season.