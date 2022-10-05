Texans’ Davis Mills is the third-worst QB in CBS Sports’ rankings

The potential and optimism of the Davis Mills era keeps waning with each passing loss.

According to Cody Benjamin from CBS Sports, the Houston Texans quarterback is No. 30 in their latest quarterback power rankings.

Lovie Smith’s squad has actually been competitive all year. But Mills, who stood tall as a rookie in a bad spot, is struggling to control the ball when he absolutely must. (-3)

Mills has thrown two interceptions in each of the past two games. The second-year Stanford product appears to be hesitant to make plays down the field only until after he has gotten into the heat of the battle and made a costly turnover or the Texans are faced with a seemingly insurmountable lead, as was the case in Week 4. The Los Angeles Chargers posted a 27-7 halftime lead over Houston before the offense started clicking.

Across the rest of the AFC South, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan stayed put at No. 18 overall. Trevor Lawrence actually went down two slots despite the Jacksonville Jaguars hanging close with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Tennessee Titans’ Ryan Tannehill rose two spots as the reigning AFC South champions beat up on the Colts on the road.

