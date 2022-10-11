Texans’ Davis Mills flashed potential as a fourth quarter quarterback in Week 5

One of the problems for the Houston Texans’ three losses in 2022 has been the play of quarterback Davis Mills in the fourth quarter.

Through the first four games of the year, Mills had a 54.6 passer rating, which is borderline Rex Grossman levels and not acceptable in today’s pass-driven NFL where quarterback play dominates the game.

According to Jeff Kerr from CBS Sports, Mills’ ability to perform in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 was the difference in Houston picking up its first full win and avoiding its fourth loss of the season.

The completion percentage was significantly better Sunday, as Mills was 5 for 7 for 56 yards — highlighted by a 23-yard pass to Nico Collins on third-and-2 to extend what was eventually the game-winning touchdown drive. The efficiency in the fourth quarter gave Houston its first win of the season. Mills had a 94.5 passer rating in the fourth quarter this past week. That’s what the Texans need from their quarterback going forward.

The Texans were able to use their run game to generate points and control the tempo of the game in the fourth quarter. The defense was also key in not allowing Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars’ passing attack to exploit the middle of the field. Nevertheless when Houston needed elevated play from Mills in the final frame, they got it.

