Texans’ David Culley believes coaching staff is in a position to succeed

When a team like the Houston Texans is 2-10, everyone’s job is under scrutiny, even David Culley’s.

The first-year coach was the subject for discussion on “Payne & Pendergast” on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] Tuesday when the hosts asked general manager Nick Caserio if they would make any decisions about Culley’s future with the team.

“I’m not going to make any commentary about what’s going to happen after the season,” said Caserio. “Our focus right now is on getting ready for the Seahawks. My responsibility — I’ve been put in charge to run the football operations and oversee all aspects of it. So, anything that we do in the offseason from evaluating our scheme to evaluating where our program is headed, we’ll have those conversations after the season. My responsibility is to our coaching staff and support them to the best of our ability and that’s what I’m going to continue to do on a daily basis. Really the focus for this week is getting ready for Seattle, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Culley addressed Wednesday his comfort level about having Caserio talk about his future with the team in the media.

“I’m very comfortable,” Culley told reporters. “Every day we come into this building, all we think about is doing the best thing we can do to help this football team get better. All we think about is the next opponent, every day when we come in and when we leave.”

Culley won’t pass the buck; it stops with him. Although the Texans are a roster laden with veterans on one-year deals and have the most anemic offense in the NFL, Culley won’t blame the personnel.

“We are in a position to succeed,” said Culley. “We just haven’t done a good enough job of coaching to succeed and that starts with me. Yeah, we are in a position to succeed. There are games that we’ve played that I felt we should have won, and we didn’t win them.”

The Texans take on the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.